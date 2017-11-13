National Politics

Walker says Alabama Senate candidate Moore should step aside

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:07 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is joining the growing chorus of Republicans who are calling for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore to step aside amid more allegations he had sexual contact with teenage girls in the 1970s.

Walker on Sunday said Moore should only step aside if the allegations proved true. After another woman came forward Monday and said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14, Walker issued a one-sentence statement saying "I believe Roy Moore should step aside."

Walker's change in position came after Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell made a similar shift Monday.

Both of the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, Kevin Nicholson and state Sen. Leah Vukmir, said Monday they stood by their statements from last week that Moore should step aside if the allegations are true.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video