North Dakota hay-hauling aid deadline extended to Friday

North Dakota's Agriculture Department is extending for a second time the application deadline for a hay transportation aid program.
Monday was the deadline for the program approved by the state Emergency Commission in late August in response to summer-long drought. The group made $1.5 million available to reimburse eligible ranchers for personal and commercial hay-hauling expenses.
Initially, the program was for expenses incurred between June 1 and Oct. 20, and the application deadline was Nov. 3. Late last month the Agriculture Department extended the hauling cutoff date to Nov. 6 and the application deadline to Nov. 13.
Both the application deadline and the hauling cutoff date have now been extended to Friday. State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says many ranchers are still transporting hay from long distances.
