Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy withdraws Roy Moore endorsement

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana has joined the growing list of Senate Republicans withdrawing endorsements of Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with minors.
Cassidy posted his decision on Twitter, saying: "Based on the allegations against Roy Moore, his response and what is known, I withdraw support."
The Washington Post reported that Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades ago. On Monday, a second woman came forward to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 and 16.
Moore has called the allegations a "witch hunt" and denied any sexual misconduct. He has refused to quit the race, even as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for Moore to step aside.
