National Politics

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy withdraws Roy Moore endorsement

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 2:48 PM

BATON ROUGE, La.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana has joined the growing list of Senate Republicans withdrawing endorsements of Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct with minors.

Cassidy posted his decision on Twitter, saying: "Based on the allegations against Roy Moore, his response and what is known, I withdraw support."

The Washington Post reported that Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades ago. On Monday, a second woman came forward to accuse Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 and 16.

Moore has called the allegations a "witch hunt" and denied any sexual misconduct. He has refused to quit the race, even as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for Moore to step aside.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video