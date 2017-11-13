Sheriff: Man shot brother and second man at Louisiana park

Authorities are still searching for a north Louisiana man who they say shot his brother and a second man at a state park Sunday.
Union Parish Sheriff's Capt. James Fuller said Monday that Louis Cross, a 30-year-old Ruston resident, remains wanted on two counts of attempted second degree murder.
Cross is accused of shooting Terrance Rollins and Dana Cross as a birthday party was ended around 1:30 a.m. at D'Arbonne State Park near Farmerville.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates tells local media that Louis Cross was arguing with another man and didn't intend to shoot Rollins and Dana Cross. Gates says Dana and Louis Cross are believed to be brothers.
Dana Cross suffered a chest wound while Rollins was shot in the abdomen. Hospitals didn't immediately release their conditions Monday.
