Hawley ramps up stance against fellow Republican Moore

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 7:10 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says fellow Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama should step aside unless he can prove sexual misconduct claims against him are false.

Hawley's statement came after a woman said Monday that Moore assaulted her when she was a teenager in the late 1970s. Hawley called the latest claim against Moore "incredibly disturbing."

He says Moore should step aside unless he can provide "rock solid evidence" to disprove the claims.

Hawley earlier Monday said Moore should step aside if allegations against him are true, adding that he has a right to defend himself.

The Washington Post previously reported that Moore had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl and pursued three other teenagers decades earlier. The Alabama candidate has said allegations against him are false.

