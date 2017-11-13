Last document signed by JFK in White House up for sale

This undated image provided by Nathan Raab, president of rare documents dealer The Raab Collection in Ardmore, Pa., shows an autographed photo that U.S. ambassador Thomas Estes received from President John F. Kennedy when Estes met with the president on Nov. 21, 1963, the day before Kennedy's assassination. The rare documents dealer was offering the autographed photo for purchase in November 2017 with an asking price of $80,000. The inscription reads: "To Ambassador Estes. With esteem and very warm regards. John F. Kennedy." The Raab Collection via AP Nathan Raab