National Politics

Court revives lawsuit alleging blind voter discrimination

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 12:06 PM

CINCINNATI

An appeals court has revived a lawsuit alleging blind Ohio residents have been denied "meaningful access" to the state's absentee voting system.

Disability Rights Ohio sued Republican Secretary of State Jon Husted (HYOO-sted) in 2015, alleging blind people and those with certain disabilities are being denied an equal opportunity to independently and privately vote absentee by mail.

Husted contended that county boards of election already offer special accommodations for blind voters.

A federal judge sided with Husted last year, saying that implementing changes to accommodate the blind would fundamentally alter the entire voting system.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reversed that decision and allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

A message seeking comment was left with Husted's office.

