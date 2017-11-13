National Politics

Fitzsimon leaving NC Policy Watch to spread effort elsewhere

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:47 AM

RALEIGH, N.C.

The founder of a liberal-leaning think tank that's developed into a media outlet following North Carolina state government is leaving his job to try to replicate the effort in other states.

North Carolina Policy Watch Executive Director Chris Fitzsimon said Monday he's going to work for what's called "The Newsroom," which seeks to expand nonprofit news operations based on Policy Watch's model. His last day at Policy Watch will be Wednesday but Fitzsimon says he'll continue as a writing contributor.

Fitzsimon was previously a WRAL-TV reporter and later an aide to then-House Speaker Dan Blue. He led the Common Sense Foundation and in 2004 founded Policy Watch, which is now under the umbrella of the Raleigh-based North Carolina Justice Center.

Fitzsimon says he'll work in Chapel Hill with a staff.

