National Politics

Utah's Curtis set to be sworn in as newest GOP House member

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 11:40 AM

WASHINGTON

Republican John Curtis is set to become Utah's newest member of Congress amid an intense push by GOP leadership to score a major legislative victory before the end of the year.

Speaker Paul Ryan will swear in Curtis on Monday during votes on the House floor.

Curtis is mayor of the Mormon stronghold of Provo. His resignation from the post goes into effect when he takes the oath of office.

He easily won a special election to replace Rep. Jason Chaffetz in a heavily Republican district.

Curtis will have to quickly learn to navigate a divided Congress aiming to pass tax overhaul legislation.

The 57-year-old has pledged to be a unifier. Curtis has acknowledged voters are worried about gun violence, the direction of the country and a "lack of civility."

