Young Republicans to host national event in Nebraska

An organization representing young Republicans is set to host its national convention in Omaha in 2019.
The Young Republican National Federation announced Monday that it has chosen Omaha and Lincoln as its convention sites. More than 500 Republican leaders from across the country are expected to attend.
Nebraska was chosen as the host state over the weekend at the Young Republican national board's meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha City Councilwoman Aimee Melton will co-chair the host committee.
