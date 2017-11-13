National Politics

Mississippi mayor planning leadership program for girls

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:15 AM

OXFORD, Miss.

A Mississippi mayor says she's working to launch a leadership program for fifth-grade girls.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill had the idea before she was elected in June. She hopes to start a 10-week program for as many as 15 girls who would meet during school hours at Oxford Intermediate School.

The mayor says she would attend the leadership program's weekly meetings, which would feature guest speakers from throughout the community. She said the plan is to begin taking applications from girls in January.

Tannehill said she's not looking for girls who have already been identified as having strong leadership qualities. Instead she says she wants the class "to look the way the real world looks."

