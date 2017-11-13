2 San Tan Valley residents try to stop land annexation

Two people living in San Tan Valley are trying to stop Queen Creek from annexing land that could be developed into car dealerships and storage facilities.
The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that two people filed a petition in Superior Court earlier this year asking for an ordinance the Queen Creek Town Council adopted to be invalidated.
The issue is over a 35-acre parcel adjacent to the plaintiffs' neighborhood that the council voted to annex.
Tom Horne, a former state attorney general representing the opponents, says his clients want to have a referendum on the matter.
Michael Rubin, counsel for the defendants, says delaying this annexation has substantial impact on the property owner and the town.
