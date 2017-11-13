National Politics

Vermont releases new draft plan on Camel's Hump State Park

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:10 AM

DUXBURY, Vt.

Vermont state officials are drafting a land management plan for Camel's Hump State Park and are seeking public input.

The last management plan for the Duxbury-area state park was written in 1991. Vermont Public Radio reports the new plan addresses the state park, a state forest and two wildlife management areas.

The state is holding a series of public meetings through November, and written comments are being accepted through Dec. 29.

State stewardship forester Jason Nerenberg says the state is ready for feedback on the 114-page draft plan and they are looking to balance different group needs and plans for resources.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video