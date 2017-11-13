National Politics

West Virginia considering work requirements for Medicaid

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 10:07 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by a component of the Affordable Care Act.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports state Health and Human Resources Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples said Friday the requirement would focus on able-bodied people if enacted.

Around 70 percent of Medicaid-expansion households include a working adult and the requirement would apply to the other 30 percent. It would "align" Medicaid with state programs that already have work requirements.

Federal officials said in a letter to governors that states are encouraged to submit waivers from a section of the Social Security Act under which the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services can waive certain Medicaid rules.

West Virginia anticipates it will submit a waiver application next year. Other state programs are being studied.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video