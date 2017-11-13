National Politics

Walker signs woodchuck hunting bill

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:34 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Gov. Scott Walker has signed a bill setting up an open season on groundhogs.

The governor signed the measure on Saturday. The bill removes groundhogs from the state's protected species list and calls on the Department of Natural Resources to establish a year-round hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

Supporters argue groundhogs, also known as woodchucks or whistle pigs, are plentiful and their burrowing destroys gardens and undermines building foundations, sidewalks and roads. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all have registered in opposition.

A DNR spokesman didn't immediately reply to an email Monday asking when hunting might begin.

