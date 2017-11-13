National Politics

101st Airborne soldier dies in non-combat incident in Iraq

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 3:40 AM

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky.

A soldier with the 101st Airborne Division has died in Iraq from what the Department of Defense says were injuries sustained during a non-combat-related incident.

The Department of Defense said in a news release Sunday that 35-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lee M. Smith, of Arlington, Texas, died Nov. 11 at Camp Taji. Smith was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Campbell. He was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, a combined joint task force focused on combating the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is under investigation. Further details haven't been released.

