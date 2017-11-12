National Politics

Tours to view white deer at former NY Army depot to resume

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:07 PM

ROMULUS, N.Y.

Guided bus tours to view the world's largest herd of white, white-tailed deer are set to resume in the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York.

Seneca White Deer Tours says the 90-minute tours at the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus will begin Thursday. It's the first time in more than five years the former depot will be open to the public.

Seneca White Deer Tours president Dennis Money says the focus will be on viewing the deer, but the tours also will feature military artifacts from the depot's decades as a major weapons storage facility. It was built by the Army in 1941 and closed in 2000.

Tours will generally be conducted Thursday through Sunday, year-round.

More information can be found online at www.senecawhitedeer.org .

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video