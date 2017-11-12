National Politics

US deputy attorney general to speak on Chicago gangs, guns

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 5:37 PM

CHICAGO

A high-profile U.S. Department of Justice official is scheduled to deliver remarks this week in Chicago, where he'll address gun violence and street gangs.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is listed as the keynote speaker for the Chicago Crime Commission's annual awards dinner. The anti-crime group holds the ceremony Thursday.

Rosenstein is the Justice Department official who wrote a three-page memo earlier this year criticizing then-FBI director James Comey. The White House initially held it up as justification for firing Comey.

President Donald Trump and Rosenstein's boss, Jeff Sessions, have said Chicago isn't doing enough to address the city's high homicide rate. Mayor Rahm Emanuel has responded by accusing the Trump administration of oversimplifying the problem.

The Chicago Crime Commission's awards ceremony recognizes the work of Chicago-area law enforcement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video