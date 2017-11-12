National Politics

Washington state waiting for Trump's US Attorney nominee

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 4:23 PM

SPOKANE, Wash.

It's been eight months since U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked 46 U.S. attorneys to resign, and some states including Washington are still waiting for new people to be nominated to the posts.

Former U.S. Attorney Jim McDevitt told The Spokesman-Review that he's had conversations with officials in Washington, D.C. about potential candidates, but he wouldn't discuss the nature of those conversations.

About 40 U.S. attorney positions remain unfilled by President Donald Trump. The U.S. Senate in September confirmed both Bart Davis as U.S. Attorney for Idaho and Kurt Alme as the U.S. Attorney for Montana. But no nominations have come for either the Eastern or Western districts of Washington.

Oregon's U.S. Attorney Billy Williams was not among those asked to resign earlier this year.

