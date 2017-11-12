National Politics

Kasich calls for new discussion on guns to stem violence

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:54 PM

CLEVELAND

Ohio Gov. John Kasich says gun owners and backers of gun-control measures need to find common ground on ways to reduce violence.

The Republican governor in an editorial published by Cleveland.com and during an interview Sunday on ABC's "This Week" said it's time to bring together reasonable people on both sides of the debate.

Kasich points to a similar approach in Ohio where those in law enforcement and community leaders held forums aimed at building trust between police and residents.

That resulted in new standards for police on use of deadly force, body cameras and other issues that have been adopted by hundreds of departments across Ohio.

Kasich says he doesn't know if bringing together both sides of the gun debate will work. But he says arguing hasn't been effective.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video