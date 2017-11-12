National Politics

Las Vegas Metro Police: Armed man is fatally shot by officer

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 10:09 AM

LAS VEGAS

Police in Las Vegas say a man is dead and another person hospitalized after an altercation led to an officer-involved shooting.

Las Vegas Metro Police say officers responded to reports of a man allegedly strangling a woman at a gas station about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived at the scene, officers say the man pulled out a handgun.

Police say one the officers shot the man, who was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

They say the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

The names and ages of the man and woman haven't been released yet by authorities.

