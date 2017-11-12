National Politics

Schumer calls airport screening lapses 'highly concerning'

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 1:06 AM

NEW YORK

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says continued lapses in airport screening procedures are "highly concerning and a major threat we must neutralize."

The New York Democrat said Sunday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Inspector General's office should undertake a thorough review of the Transportation Security Administration's employee training procedures.

An inspector general's report delivered last week in a classified briefing before the House Committee on Homeland Security found that covert testers were able to sneak banned items past airport screeners about 80 percent of the time.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in response to the report that his agency was implementing measures to improve screening effectiveness.

Schumer said the TSA should move immediately to address gaps in training procedures, technology and "the entire airport security process."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video