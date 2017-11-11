National Politics

The Latest: Women fault lawmaker's sexual harassment apology

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 5:36 PM

DENVER

The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against a Colorado state lawmaker (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

A Colorado state lawmaker and two other women who have publicly accused a legislator of sexual harassment say his apology for causing them pain is good start but fault him for not taking responsibility for his actions.

In his initial response to the allegations Friday, Rep. Steve Lebsock said he hadn't done anything "criminal". However, in a statement to The Denver Post Saturday, Lebsock said that he has come to realize that it doesn't matter that he may have thought he was flirting or joking, just that he caused the women pain.

In a joint statement, Rep. Faith Winter, former lobbyist Holly Tarry and ex-legislative aide Cassie Tanner also say Lebsock's apology focuses on his words but, in at least two cases, the alleged harassment involved physical contact. They say touching without consent is harassment or assault.

They're calling on Lebsock to resign.

____

2:40 p.m.

A Colorado state legislator accused of sexually harassing a fellow lawmaker and two other women says he is sorry he caused them pain.

In his initial response to the allegations Friday, Rep. Steve Lebsock said he hadn't done anything "criminal" and said the allegations should be dealt with by the process established by the Legislature. However, in a statement to The Denver Post Saturday, Lebsock said that he has come to realize that it doesn't matter that he may have thought he was flirting or joking, just that he caused the women pain.

Rep. Faith Winter says Lebsock acted aggressively after she refused his sexual advances.

Former lobbyist Holly Tarry and ex-legislative aide Cassie Tanner also told the newspaper he had harassed them.

Lebsock said he'll make a statement about his political future by Nov. 30.

