Man killed after shooting at officers in Crystal

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 1:12 PM

CRYSTAL, Minn.

A man who was reportedly suicidal has died in an incident in which officials say he fired a gun at police in Crystal, and police also fired at him.

No officers were hurt in the incident Friday evening.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will determine the final cause of death.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says that officers from Crystal, New Hope and Robbinsdale responded to a report of a suicidal man. They arrived and encountered him armed with a gun.

Surrounding neighbors were evacuated.

When officers made contact with the man, shots were fired by both him and the officers. He died at the scene.

