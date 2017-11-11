Family of veteran seek funeral honors, blocked by red tape

Family members of a World War II veteran were attempting to give him military honors at his funeral on Veterans Day but were stymied by red tape over the necessary paperwork needed by the government to perform the ceremony.
The Arizona Republic reports 97-year-old Glenn Richard Cook died last week, and the family did not know until the funeral home told them that certain paperwork was required for the honors.
The Department of Defense is required by law to provide the ceremony to every eligible veteran upon the family's request. The law requires proof of honorable discharge, which the family was not able to locate.
A spokesman for Luke Air Force Base says the base likely could not coordinate services on such short notice even if the paperwork was found.
