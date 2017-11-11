Patrol boat added to Warren County Sheriff's fleet

The Warren County Sheriff's Office's ability to patrol the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers got a little bit of help with the delivery of a 33-foot patrol boat donated by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
The Vicksburg Post reports the boat is the first all-weather patrol boat the sheriff's office has ever had. The boat has a cabin and can carry up to 10 people. It also has radar, GPS and the state's statewide radio system.
Warren County Emergency Management director John Elfer says the boat will enhance the county's emergency capabilities, giving it a "safer platform to work off during events on the river."
