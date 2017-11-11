National Politics

Contra Costa County sheriff to probe detainee claims

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 12:32 PM

RICHMOND, Calif.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office calls reports of abuse involving federal immigration detainees misleading but it's promising a full investigation.

In a Facebook posting, the office of Sheriff David Livingston said it's investigating reports by detainees at the West County Detention Center in Richmond. The federal government pays the Sheriff's Office to house immigration detainees there.

Reports in the San Francisco Chronicle said detainees complained of being confined to cells for up to 23 hours per day and being unable to visit the restroom for hours. Activists have released a letter by 40 detainees alleging misconduct.

The Sheriff's office denies the lockup claims. It says detainees have cell keys and can leave for restroom breaks and medical appointments.

However, a California senator has called for a state investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video