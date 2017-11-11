National Politics

Connecticut National Guard unit to deploy overseas

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 12:08 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The Connecticut National Guard says a 70-soldier unit will ship out to a mobilization station this weekend to prepare for deployment overseas.

Maj. Gen. Thaddeus Martin says the 143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will gather at the Windsor Locks Readiness Center in Windsor Locks on Sunday before boarding an aircraft bound for Texas. Democratic Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman is expected to join leadership in seeing the soldiers off.

The soldiers will travel to Eastern Europe, where they will be responsible for providing logistical support throughout their assigned area of responsibility.

This will be the unit's fourth deployment, and it's first one this year.

