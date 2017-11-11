National Politics

Judge refuses to dismiss FOIA lawsuit in corruption case

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 12:06 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.

An Arkansas judge is refusing to dismiss a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit connected to corruption charges against a former state senator, a private college president and a consultant.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the judge on Thursday rejected the request by Ecclesia College to dismiss the lawsuit seeking documents related to how state funds were used by the college in Springdale.

The college argued that receiving state money doesn't subject it to the FOIA and that, as a church and a nonprofit corporation, it's doesn't have to release the documents.

Ecclesia President Oren Paris III, Republican former state Sen. Jon Woods and consultant Randell Shelton Jr. are charged with arranging for Woods to receive kickbacks in exchange for providing state funding to the college.

Each has pleaded not guilty.

