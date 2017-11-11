National Politics

Ex-student killed in Vietnam War honored at Virginia Tech

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 11:08 AM

BLACKSBURG, Va.

Nearly five decades after a former Virginia Tech student was shot and killed during the Vietnam War, his name has been added to the school's War Memorial pylons.

U.S. Army Ranger Luther "Jim" Doss Jr. died in 1970 while attempting to rescue fellow soldiers on a mission. The Roanoke Times reports that was the year he would have graduated from Virginia Tech, but he left school to take care of his family before being drafted into the Army.

The pylons are inscribed with the names of Virginia Tech students and graduates who died in battle since World War I.

On Friday, the university's Corps of Cadets and its Alumni Association held a Veterans Day ceremony to honor Doss and unveil his name etched into the stone memorial.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video