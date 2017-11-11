National Politics

Ex-Army Ranger jumps out of plane, into S. Carolina politics

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 10:06 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C.

A former U.S. Army Ranger is jumping - literally - into South Carolina politics.

Bobby Cox announced his candidacy on Friday as a candidate for a state House seat in the state's conservative Upstate. Before taking the podium to discuss his candidacy during an event in Greenville, the Republican hopeful jumped out of a plane with the U.S. Army Special Forces Association Parachute Team.

Cox is mounting a Republican primary challenge to incumbent Rep. Phyllis Henderson, who was first elected in 2010. He says it's time for new leadership.

The graduate of The Citadel served four combat tours in Iraq and is currently a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army reserves. He is director of government strategy for gun manufacturer Sig Sauer.

