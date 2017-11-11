National Politics

Ohio AG's office awards nearly $1 Million to veterans groups

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 9:58 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio attorney general's office has awarded nearly $1 million to veterans groups from money seized during investigation of a multi-state Navy veterans charity fraud.

Republican Mike DeWine says the grants are part of efforts to spend the funds as intended, to help veterans. John Paul Cody, long known as Bobby Thompson, was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 28 years on charges he looted the United States Navy Veterans Association that he ran.

The grants include $115,000 each for Ohio's five Honor Flight hubs that help veterans travel to see memorials in Washington D.C. They are for Cincinnati region, Dayton, Columbus, Cleveland and Findlay hubs.

Other grants will support connecting low-income veterans with free legal help, veterans' courts, and local efforts for veterans in Lorain, Chillicothe and Toledo.

