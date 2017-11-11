National Politics

Buzz Aldrin joins New York City Veterans Day parade

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 11:14 AM

NEW YORK

Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin and the U.S. Air Force's highest-ranking woman have joined Mayor Bill de Blasio and others at the city's Veterans Day parade.

The Democratic De Blasio said he was "totally star-struck" when he met the 87-year-old Aldrin on Saturday. Aldrin served in the U.S. Air Force and was the second man on the moon, piloting the Apollo 11 and following Neil Armstrong onto the lunar surface in 1969. Air Force Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski also attended the ceremony.

De Blasio says the U.S. must do more than just pay tribute to veterans; there should be better access to mental health and medical care, and more job opportunities for those who served.

The parade stepped off to cheers on Fifth Avenue with a large flag and Aldrin riding in a convertible.

