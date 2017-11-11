National Politics

Groups ask governor to reopen wolf killing investigation

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 7:56 AM

PORTLAND, Ore.

More than a dozen conservation groups have asked Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's office to reopen an investigation into the Oct. 27 killing of a wolf by a hunter who claimed self-defense.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports sixteen groups made the request Thursday.

Brian Scott was elk hunting in Union County when he shot and killed a gray wolf he claimed was running at him. Oregon State Police investigated and agreed that he shot in self-defense.

The letter claims that police misinterpreted the evidence. The groups say a public records request revealed photographic evidence that contradicts the official report done by police about the incident.

The groups also worry that an inadequate investigation sends a signal to hunters that they can kill wolves with impunity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video