National Politics

Man gets life for shooting deputy during traffic stop

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 2:02 AM

VERO BEACH, Fla.

A Florida man with a long criminal history has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and wounding a deputy during a traffic stop.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 54-year-old Andrew Coffee was sentenced Thursday. He was convicted earlier this month of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Authorities say the Indian River County deputy pulled over Coffee in December 2015 because his scooter didn't have a tag. Coffee punched the deputy and then began firing a revolver at him. The deputy returned fire, hitting Coffee in the leg. Coffee limped away but was a caught a short time later.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video