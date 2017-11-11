Q&A: Texas gunman's punishment spotlights military justice

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows Devin Patrick Kelley, the suspect in the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Five years before Kelley opened fire on the Baptist church in Texas, killing more than two dozen people, the former Air Force airman faced a military jury after pleading guilty to choking his then-wife and cracking her son’s skull. His sentence: 12 months confinement and a bad conduct discharge. Texas Department of Public Safety via AP, File)