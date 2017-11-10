National Politics

'Pets for Vets' waives cat and dog adoption fee for veterans

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 9:56 PM

CHICAGO

Military veterans who adopt a cat or dog Saturday at a designated shelter can skip the adoption fee thanks to the "Pets for Vets " program.

PAWS Chicago and state Comptroller Susana Mendoza are offering the Veterans Day program with the help several sponsors.

The program is part of "Comptroller's Critters" begun under late Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka. It aims to find adoptive homes for companion animals and reduce state and local animal-control costs.

Sponsors are Fifth Third Bank , Ariel Investments , Bentley's Pet Stuff , Blue Dog Bakery , Bourbon on Division, Choose Chicago,SP-plus , State Farm , Testa Produce , The John Buck Co. Foundation , and Tradition Gastro Pub and Bar .

