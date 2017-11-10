The Latest: Suspected bank robber shot by Denver police dies

National Politics

November 10, 2017 9:34 PM

DENVER

The Latest on a police shooting in downtown Denver (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

A man who was shot by a police officer after allegedly robbing a bank in downtown Denver has died.

The Denver Police Department tweeted Friday night that the suspect died a hospital. His name has not been released.

Chief Robert White says the officer had just come on duty in the 16th Street Mall area Friday afternoon when someone told him that a man had just robbed a bank. The officer approached the suspect in an alley, gave him several commands and fired his weapon multiple times.

White says a gun was found at the scene, but he did not know if the robbery suspect took it out during the encounter.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The officer will be on administrative leave until an investigation is complete.

2:20 p.m.

Denver's police chief says a man suspected of robbing a nearby bank was shot several times by a police officer in a crowded downtown area.

Chief Robert White said the officer had just come on duty in the 16th Street Mall area at 1 p.m. Friday when a citizen told him that a man had just robbed a bank. White said the officer approached the suspect in an alley, gave him several commands and fired his weapon several times.

White said a gun was found at the scene. He didn't know if the robbery suspect took it out during the encounter.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition. His name wasn't released.

White said the officer will be on administrative leave until an investigation is complete.

