National Politics

NYC panel on monuments seen as hateful to meet next week

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 8:37 PM

NEW YORK

A panel that's examining New York City statues and monuments seen by some as oppressive will hold its first public hearing next week.

The Mayoral Advisory Commission on City Art, Monuments, and Markers will meet Nov. 17 in Queens. Additional meetings will be held in each of the city's other four boroughs later this month.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed an 18-member commission in September to help develop guidelines for addressing monuments that some people believe are inconsistent with the city's values.

The panel was convened amid protests over Confederate monuments around the country.

Some New York activists say the towering statue of Christopher Columbus at the southwest corner of Central Park should go.

But Italian-American groups have rallied around the Columbus statue as a source of ethnic pride.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video