Denver police shoot, kill man after reported bank robbery

A Denver police officer shot and killed a man suspected of robbing a nearby bank in a crowded downtown area on Friday afternoon, the city's police chief said.
Chief Robert White said the officer had just come on duty in the 16th Street Mall area, an outdoor area with restaurants and stores that is often crowded with tourists and workers from nearby office buildings. Someone came up to the officer and pointed out a man who allegedly had just robbed a nearby bank, White said.
The officer, who has not been named, followed the suspect into an alley, he said. The police officer gave the man several commands and at some point fired his weapon and hit the man multiple times.
No one else was injured.
A gun and money were found at the scene, said White, who called the cash "evidence from the bank robbery."
White said he didn't know if the man drew a weapon during the encounter with the police officer. He also did not know if the officer was wearing a body camera at the time.
The man's name has not been released.
The officer will be on administrative leave until an investigation is complete, White said.
Comments