National Politics

Charge dropped against former Oakland officer in sex scandal

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 1:37 PM

OAKLAND, Calif.

The last charge against a former Oakland police officer accused in a wide-ranging police sex scandal involving a teenager has been dropped.

The attorney for Ryan Walterhouse tells the East Bay Times a misdemeanor count of engaging in an act of prostitution was dismissed after the district attorney's office couldn't find the prostitute involved.

Walterhouse had also been charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice after he was accused of tipping off a prostitute to an undercover FBI sting operation. A judge dropped that charges last month, saying it did not amount to conspiracy.

Last year, the teen said she had sex with about 30 law enforcement officials, including some when she was underage.

Of the six officers charged, three had charges dropped, and two others took plea deals. Only one officer still faces five misdemeanor counts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video