Calley shifts from ballot drive to prep for governor run

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley, center, announces a transition in leadership of a ballot committee seeking to make Michigan's Legislature part-time Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, at a building in downtown Lansing, Mich. Calley, who is expected to run for governor, says half of necessary signatures have been gathered. He was joined by new leaders of the ballot drive, State Board of Education member Tom McMillin, right, and Norm Kammeraad. David Eggert AP Photo