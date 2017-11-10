Deadline nears for drought hay-hauling aid applications

Drought-stricken North Dakota ranchers looking for state help with paying hay-hauling costs are running out of time to apply.
Monday is the deadline for the hay transportation aid program approved by the state Emergency Commission in late August.
The group made $1.5 million available to reimburse eligible ranchers for personal and commercial hay-hauling expenses incurred between June 1 and Nov. 6.
The program is in response to the worst drought in decades over the summer. Alfalfa hay production in North Dakota is down 30 percent from last year, and production of all other hay is down 43 percent.
