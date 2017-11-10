National Politics

West Virginia police officer charged with battery is fired

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 2:41 AM

NITRO, W.Va.

A West Virginia police officer has been fired 18 months after he was placed on paid administrative leave in a battery case.

Nitro Police Chief Bobby Eggleston tells media outlets that Sgt. Timothy Jarrell was served a termination letter for a violation of department policy and procedure.

Jarrell has requested a hearing and will continue getting paid until a review board makes a decision on his firing.

Jarrell was indicted in January on charges of battery and lying about last year's incident. Kanawha County prosecutors say Jarrell allegedly placed a man in a chokehold and strangled him unconscious without justification, then stated in a criminal complaint the man was physically noncompliant.

Jarrell, who has been with the police department for 12 years, is set to go on trial Dec. 4.

