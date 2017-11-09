Taxpayers to fund defense team for ex-police chief, wife

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2017 file photo, former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, right, and his wife, Katherine, leave federal court in Honolulu. Taxpayers will be funding attorneys to defend the former Honolulu police chief and his wife in their corruption case. U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright on Thursday, Nov. 9, determined they're eligible to receive court-appointed counsel at no cost. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo