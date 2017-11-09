Lawsuit on immigration law dropped, to be filed federally

Attorneys for a Mexican immigrant suing a sheriff's office over alleged violations of Illinois' new immigration law are withdrawing a county lawsuit and pursing it in federal court.
The law limits cooperation between local and federal immigration authorities.
Attorneys for Niceforo Macedo-Hernandez of Crystal Lake say the McHenry County sheriff's office violated the law by holding him on an Immigration and Customs and Enforcement detainer. He was arrested on a domestic battery charge, but transferred to ICE custody after bond was paid.
Defense attorney George Kililis says dropping the case is "strategic" and the sheriff's actions amount to "blatant illegality." A federal lawsuit could be filed as early as this week.
Sheriff Bill Prim says dropping the complaint shows the law was followed. He didn't respond to questions about a possible federal lawsuit.
