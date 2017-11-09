Snowflake man's trial in fatal courthouse shooting postponed

A Snowflake man charged in the shooting deaths of two Gallup women outside an eastern Arizona courthouse will go to trial next January.
The Gallup Independent in Gallup, New Mexico reports that the trial for Salomon Diaz was postponed from last month because of a change in counsel.
According to Navajo County Superior Court documents, a new public defender was recently appointed to represent him.
Diaz has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.
Authorities say Diaz fatally shot 25-year-old Ashley Utley, the mother of his grandchildren, and her mother, 45-year-old Sherry Quintero-Davenport. Another woman was injured in the June 2016 shooting.
The shooting happened after a child custody hearing outside the county courthouse in Holbrook.
