Florida legislator resigns to take federal farm service job

November 09, 2017 7:03 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

A Florida legislator is resigning to take a job with the administration of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Neil Combee on Wednesday turned in a letter that said he was resigning effective Nov. 24.

The Auburndale Republican is leaving the Legislature to take a job with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency.

Combee is another in a long line of departures from the Florida Legislature between elections. Several resignations have been prompted by scandals, but a handful of legislators have decided to step down mid-term.

Last month the White House nominated Rep. Carlos Trujillo to become ambassador to the Organization of the American States. The House budget chairman said he does not plan to resign from the Florida House until after he is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

