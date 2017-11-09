National Politics

Former NYPD cop helping aging VFW post replace its kitchen

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 5:16 AM

BRENTWOOD, N.Y.

With Veterans Day approaching, a former New York City police officer is helping one of Long Island's many aging veterans organizations replace its kitchen.

Ex-NYPD member Sean Acosta is joining Democratic state Assemblywoman Christine Pellegrino, of West Islip, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Brentwood on Thursday to announce a plan aimed at improving the region's aging VFW posts and halls.

Officials say many of those local facilities are in need of repairs. Brentwood's VFW Post 6431 doesn't have a working kitchen and its roof is falling apart. Acosta says he's donating funds to replace the kitchen so it can serve local needy and homeless vets.

State officials say Suffolk County has the largest number of veterans in New York, followed by Erie County in western New York.

