National Politics

Former Las Vegas TV reporter joins Nevada congressional race

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:56 AM

LAS VEGAS

A former Las Vegas TV reporter has declared her candidacy for Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, joining a crowded Republican field in the primary election.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that former KLAS Channel 8 reporter Michelle Mortensen announced on Wednesday she's joining the congressional race.

Mortensen worked for the Las Vegas CBS affiliate for six years, where her "On Your Side" division featured segments such as product testing or tips for becoming financially stable. KLAS' website claims "On Your Side" has saved or refunded Southern Nevadans more than $1.3 million.

Mortensen says she is tired of dysfunction in Washington and politicians' lack of follow through.

The packed Republican field for the seat includes state Sen. Scott Hammond, former Assemblywoman Victoria Seaman and former Clark County Republican Party Chairman David McKeon.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired
Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House 1:16

Giant inflatable chicken resembling Trump draws crowd near White House
Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL 4:56

Josh Earnest talks Royals fandom, life after White House, and SNL

View More Video